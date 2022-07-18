Skip to main content
Steven Spielberg Make Music Video Directing Debut With Marcus Mumford’s Single ‘Cannibal’; Kate Capshaw Among Producers

From left: Marcus Mumford, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Mega Agency

Steven Spielberg directed the music video for the new Marcus Mumford single “Cannibal,” marking the first time he has directed a music video in his legendary career.

Mumford confirmed the news on social media, saying Spielberg directed the entire video in one shot on his cell phone (see his tweet and Instagram post below). Mumford also said on social media that Kate Capshaw served as a producer, dolly grip and art director on the shoot at a high school gym in New York, while Carey Mulligan handled the costumes and sound.

“Cannibal” is out now, and the Mumford & Sons frontman’s solo album Self-Titled arrives September 16. He revealed the project while sitting in with Brandi Carlile at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last month, where they debuted his new song “How.”

As for Spielberg, his next film The Fablemansa semi-autobiographical feature on his early life growing up in Arizona — bows this Thanksgiving.

 

