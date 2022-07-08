‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas & Stephen Graham Amongst Leads For Netflix UK Thriller ‘Bodies’

EXCLUSIVE: Unorthodox star Shira Haas and Stephen Graham are to lead Netflix’s mind-bending graphic novel adaptation Bodies, rounding out main cast alongside Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Kyle Soller (The Inheritance) and Amaka Okafor (The Responder).

Graham will play Elias Mannix, a central character to the story, while Haas, who broke out in Shtisel, will play one of the investigating officers, DC Maplewood.

L to R: Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd Emma Bullivant / Pip / Benjamin Wainwright

Deadline revealed Paul Tomalin’s eight-part Bodies back in February, a UK crime thriller adaptation of a Si Spencer graphic novel, in which four different detectives try to solve murders in different time periods in London.

Fortune-Lloyd will play DS Whiteman, Okafor is DS Hasan and Soller is DI Hillinghead.

Line of Duty and The Irishman star Graham has developed a reputation as one of Britain’s most acclaimed actors and was most recently nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in BBC drama Time, losing out to co-star Sean Bean.

Israeli star Haas led Netflix’s Unorthodox, for which she was Emmy nominated, and she is also leading a Golda Meir TV biopic exec produced by Barbara Streisand.

The Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures is producing Bodies and show is created by No Offence and Torchwood writer Tomalin. Beat director Marco Kreutzpaintner is directing with further episodes helmed by Haolu Wang. Danusia Samal is writing alongside Tomalin. Tomalin is also exec producing with Kreutzpaintner and Moonage Founders Gould and Tiplady. Series producer is Susie Liggat.