WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Relays Thanks From Father Vince McMahon On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

Hours after Vince McMahon’s retirement as CEO from his WWE empire, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, passed along her father’s thanks to fans in a live appearance on Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

The new chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon now joins former CAA agent and co-head of television Nick Khan on the team that will run the WWE.

Vince McMahon, 77, has been on suspension from the WWE after the Wall Street Journal revealed he had paid hush money to several women regarding sexual misconduct claims involving himself and another executive.

Formerly the WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon announced in May that she was taking a leave of absence to deal with family issues.

The McMahon family and Stephanie herself have been a part of wrestling for decades, spawning such brands as Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Although challenged by upstarts, the WWE’s pay-per-view events are still huge draws, and the television shows are consistent ratings winners. Stephanie McMahon’s Friday appearance again topped the ratings, bringing in an 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo to easily top the field for Fox.

Stephanie McMahon showed up Friday at Boston’s TD Garden to open the show. Her appearance was apparently a last-minute decision, revealed by the WWE only an hour before Fox’s broadcast started.