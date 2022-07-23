‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con

Revealed at Comic-Con today, Paramount+ is planning a major crossover episode for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and its animated original comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The episode will occur during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds upcoming second season. Series star Anson Mount revealed the news when Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed his portion of the streamer’s mega Star Trek universe panel today.

In this special crossover episode, featuring both live-action and animation, we’ll see Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, and Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, from Lower Decks, joining the U.S.S. Enterprise in season two of Strange New Worlds. The episode will be directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation vet Jonathan Frakes.

Co-showrunner said EP Henry Alonso Myers said the idea for a crossover episode was sparked by scribe David Reed, who also writes on Prime Video’s The Boys.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery : Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Strange New Worlds also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as EPs in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions) and Heather Kadin serve as EPs alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

Strange New Worlds‘ season one debuted earlier this year on Paramount+. The third season of Lower Decks dropped on Aug. 25.