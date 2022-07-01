‘Continuum’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actress Rachel Nichols To Lead Thriller ‘Dark Night Of The Soul’

EXCLUSIVE: Continuum, Star Trek and G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra actress Rachel Nichols is set to lead drama-thriller Dark Night Of The Soul.

Writer-director SJ Creazzo’s feature will follow a brilliant scientist who gets trapped in her car after a terrible crash. Isolated and struggling to survive, her survival is essential because she holds the key to cure a pandemic ravaging the world.

Production company Dreamality Entertainment is behind the project, which is due to shoot in the fall in upstate New York. Glass House will be handling sales. Funding is largely coming from private sources.

Nichols will next be seen alongside Peyton List in Netflix horror film The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy. Dreamality’s most recent feature is thriller Skipping Stones, starring Top Gun and Total Recall actor Michael Ironside.

Nichols is repped by Buchwald, Principals Talent and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.