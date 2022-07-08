‘Star Trek’ Universe, ‘Evil,’ ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie, ‘Transformers’ Among Paramount+ Panels Set For Comic Con

EXCLUSIVE: Beam us all in Scotty.

Comic Con is back in almost full swing for its first truly in-person gathering in three years, and Paramount+ is planting a big flag of legends, fan favorites and a couple of incredibly annoying cackling dudes.

From the vast expanse of Hall H and beyond in the San Diego convention center, the streamer is bringing most of its Star Trek franchise back for a mega panel with Picard‘s Sir Patrick Stewart plus Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount, the latest James T. Kirk, Paul Wesley and much more. Trekkies will can jump into the self -described immersive Star Trek’s 10 Forward Experience nearby the convention center for Federation fun, food, and merch.

Speaking of food, the Trekverse is taking to the streets of San Diego with the Wrath of P’Khan Coolhaus Ice Cream Truck to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. I mean, say no more.

Additionally, the just renewed for a fourth season Evil will be in the house with cast members Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller, and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode from the current third season. Teen Wolf fans will get a look at the upcoming flick based on the series too on July 21. Creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf the Movie star Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin will be in Hall H with some alleged surprise guests.

Rugrats, Beavis and Butt-head, the animated Transformers: EarthSpark and the ever-expanding SpongeBob SquarePants world from Nickelodeon will also be at the July 21 – July 24 confab too with panels and previews of their own.

Check out all the Trekverse and all the other Paramount+ panel info below:

Star Trek Universe Panel in Hall H. The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from STAR TREK: PICARD, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS as they discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what’s ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises. Moderated by actress and STAR TREK: PICARD season two director, Lea Thompson (Back to the Future).

STAR TREK: PICARD cast members scheduled to appear include Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis and creator and executive producer Mike McMahan, executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS will have its Hall H debut with cast members Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding and the latest addition to the cast, Paul Wesley, along with executive producers Henry Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry. Saturday, July 23, 12:45 – 2:15 PM, PT, Hall H

Paramount+ Presents STAR TREK’S 10 FORWARD: THE EXPERIENCE in San Diego. For all of you “Star Trek” fans out there, look no further! Paramount+ is bringing STAR TREK’S 10 FORWARD: THE EXPERIENCE to San Diego this July. Step foot inside this one-of-a-kind immersive “Star Trek” experience with tasty food, intergalactic drinks, a multitude of photo opportunities and interactive activations. Walk away with exclusive merch you can only buy at the experience. All species are welcome to attend including Vulcans, Kelpians, Saurians, Cardassians, and Humans. The tickets for “10 FORWARD” sold out quickly, but you can still purchase exclusive merch and enjoy a beverage outdoors in the official “STARFLEET OUTPOST” beer garden. Entry is first come, first served. Live long and prosper! Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 24; 340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101.

Wrath of P’Khan Coolhaus Ice Cream Truck. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus will be bringing fans in San Diego free, limited-edition Wrath of P’Khan ice cream sandwiches via a branded truck. The film-inspired wrapped truck will be visiting fans on Saturday, July 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (or while supplies last), PT at Petco Park Interactive Zone; 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101. Visit WrathOfPKhan.com for more details.

EVIL Exclusive Screening and Panel: Come join the cast of Paramount+’s hit series EVIL! Now in its third season, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Please join series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller for an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from Season Three followed by a panel discussion moderated by Devan Coggan from Entertainment Weekly. Saturday, July 23, 10:15 – 11:30 AM, PT, Ballroom 20

Series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf the Movie star Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, and surprise guests preview the upcoming Paramount+ film, while taking a look back at the iconic series that started it all. Thursday, July 21, 1:30 – 2:30 PM, PT, Hall H

Join Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge and a celebrity moderator as they have a lively conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head, and everything in-between. They’ll discuss the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount+ original series as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Thursday, July 21, 4:45 – 5:45 PM, PT, Ballroom 20

Nickelodeon’s RUGRATS: The Babies Are Back! The Babies are Back! Hold on to your diapies, throw “Cynthia’s Workout” on the stereo, and HALT! for Reptar – your favorite babies are back and better than ever! Join voice talent from the Paramount+ Original Series Rugrats, EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), and Charlet Chung (Kimi), along with executive producer Eryk Casemiro as they bust out of the playpen to give fans an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes art and sneak peeks of never-before-seen content, perform a live table-read, and provide answers to popular questions. A baby’s gotta do what a baby’s gotta do! Moderated by Jim Viscardi, Executive Editor, Comicbook.com. Thursday, July 21, 2022, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, PT, Room 6BCF

SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive Into SpongeBob Universe: Put on your diving suit and get ready to delve deep into Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” and its two original spinoff series, The Patrick Star Show and the Paramount+ Original Series, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS. Legendary voice talent from all three series – Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby) —and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller will take fans on an undersea adventure to explore these iconic shows and characters and reveal what to expect next from SpongeBob and the denizens of Bikini Bottom. Moderated by Patrick Gomez, Editor-in-Chief, Entertainment Weekly. Thursday, July 21, 2022, 3:30 – 4:30 PM, PT, Room 6BCF

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK! Autobots, Roll Out! Meet the next generation of heroes in the new original animated series, Transformers: EarthSpark. From Nickelodeon and Entertainment One, the all-new Paramount+ Original Series will showcase an insider event that celebrates a new take on the iconic global franchise with a behind-the-scenes look at art, casting and never-before-seen clips and a first time look at the Hasbro toyline inspired by the series. Featured panelists include all new-series voice talent– Danny Pudi (Bumblebee), Kat Khavari (Twitch) and Zeno Robinson (Thrash)–along with co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward. Moderated by Mike Cecchini, Editor-in-Chief, Den of Geek. Friday, July 22, 2022, 2:15 – 3:15 PM, PT, Room 6A