‘Squid Game’ Star Hae-soo Park Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Hae-soo Park, who played Squid Game finalist Sang-Woo, has signed with UTA.

The talent agency has signed the actor, who is currently fronting Netflix’s Korean remake of Money Heist, in all areas.

It comes after a major courtship by the Hollywood agencies to the cast and creatives behind the smash hit Korean dystopian drama series.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung HoYeon all signed with CAA, so it’s a coup for UTA to nab Hae-soo Park.

Hae-soo Park recently scored an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He has previously starred in Netflix’s Korean dark baseball comedy Prison Playbook, Chimera, Persona, Legend of the Blue Sea, Six Flying Dragons, and God of War.

On the feature side, he was also starred in Time to Hunt, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, marking the first South Korean feature to be screened in the Special Section, and Yaksha: Ruthless Operation.

He continues to be represented by BH Entertainment Co. in Korea.