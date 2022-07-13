You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Sex Education’: Another Key Cast Member Exits Ahead Of Season 4

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Katherine Pope Named President Of Sony Pictures Television Studios
Read the full story

‘South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2’ Sets First-Look Clip From Paramount+

Never go full nuclear Karen. That’s the lesson of the first-look clip from South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, now streaming on Paramount+.

The second edition of the first three made-for-streaming South Park movies, this latest finds a mystery wrapped in a riddle over who killed a competitor. There’s no talking to the manager, either, as “Karen” soon discovers.<

South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 joins South Park: Post Covid and South Park Post Covid: The Return of Covid in the canon.

The titles are part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the original South Park, which bowed on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997. The show by cocreators Matt Stone and Trey Parker has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad