South Park Studios And Paramount To Open Pop-Ups To Mark 25th Anniversary Of Comedy Central’s Adult Animation Series

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Cartman and co are turning 25 and to mark the milestone South Park Studios and Paramount Global are launching pop-ups in several cities around the world.

The South Park 25th Anniversary Pop-Ups are billed as “fully ‘shoppable’ spaces will include exclusive merchandise, original artifacts from the series, unique photo ops, and more” — essentially giving fans changes to interact with characters, merch and other content from the animated show.

The first shop opens in Mexico City on July 29, and will subsequently be in London on August 12, Berlin on August 19, Tokyo on September 16, and Lucca, Italy on October 28. The shops will be open for one weekend only, Friday-Sunday.

Each shop will feature interactive elements, original artifacts from the series and South Park easter eggs.

South Park, now a five-time Emmy Award winner, first broadcast on Comedy Central in the U.S. in August 1997 and is currently in its twenty-fifth season. Last year, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a major deal with Paramount, extending South Park through to 2027 and including 14 made-for-streaming movies that will be exclusive to Paramount+. A number, such as South Park: The Streaming Wars, have already launched.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, which stars co-creators Parker and Stone, will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally territories on Sunday, August 14.