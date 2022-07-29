You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Sony Pictures Entertainment Posts Strong Q1 Revenue And Profit Growth Despite Fewer Film Releases

Jojo Regina in 'Where the Crawdads Sing'
'Where the Crawdads Sing' Columbia Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment has posted operating income of $381M (50.7BN yen) for the first quarter of this year, up 25.3% on the $232M posted in the same period last year on a currency basis. Revenues grew even more significantly: up a whopping 136.6% to $2.58BN (341.4BN yen), compared with last year’s $1.87BN.

The numbers were significantly impacted by by local currency movements, with the U.S. dollar in a position of strength as the yen dwindles.

Sony noted there had been an increase in series deliveries, higher TV licensing and home entertainment revenues during the April-June period, plus higher sales of streaming services, which included the impact of buying anime streamer Crunchyroll. 

It’s a great result for Sony, considering it has been a quiet quarter movie-wise, with Mobius being the only release of note during the period. The Columbia Pictures superhero film actually underperformed, taking just $164M worldwide. Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on DVD in April, having already been available in electronic sell-through. Sony noted its lack of releases in its results released this morning.

The next quarter will include Where the Crawdads Sing and Spanish-language comedy hit Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno 3, both of which are already in cinemas. Brad Pitt vehicle Bullet Train and Viola Davis-starring The Woman King are both nearing debut.

Overall, Sony Corp had a strong Q1, with sales revenues hitting nearly $17BN (2.27TN yen), up nearly 55% year-on-year, with operating income up 27% at $2.3BN (307BN yen).

However, the Game and Network Services division saw revenues fall 11.7% to $4.5BN (604.1BN yen) and operating income down nearly 31% to $397.1M (52.8BN yen)

