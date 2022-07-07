SoFi Stadium Lake Claims Life Of Unidentified 45-Year-Old Man

A 45-year-old man entered a lake near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood early this morning and apparently drowned.

Firefighters and dive teams recovered his body from an artificial lake near SoFi Stadium. They were responding to security reports that the man jumped into the water shortly after 6 AM. Authorities were notified of the trespasser earlier, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts, who held a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The man moved toward the lake’s center, but security lost sight of him as he moved toward the middle of the water. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and L.A. County firefighters were called at 6:21 AM

The man’s body was recovered at 9:48 AM, Butts said.

“We don’t know why he was on the property and we do not have him identified,” Butts said. “They have plenty of surveillance video. … We don’t know why he got in the water.”