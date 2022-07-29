‘Snowpiercer’: Production Suspended In British Columbia Due To Extreme Heat; Multiple People Sought Medical Attention

EXCLUSIVE: Production on the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer has been suspended after soaring temperatures Thursday led to multiple cases of heat exhaustion. One crew member told Deadline as many as 14 people, including background actors and crew members, were transported via ambulance to local hospitals.

Temperatures hit the mid-90s on the drama’s outdoor set Thursday in southwest British Columbia. Since the drama takes place in a new ice age, actors are required to wear heavy winter clothing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production of Snowpiercer wrapped early yesterday and was suspended for today due to extreme heat on location,” said a spokesperson for Tomorrow Studios, which produces the post-apocalyptic drama for TNT. “The health and well-being of show cast and crew remains top priority.”

The spokesperson added that cooling tents were made available for cast and crew and that medical personnel was on hand. Everyone was told at the beginning of the day to let production know if anyone felt overheated, the spokesperson added.

Production on the drama is expected to wrap next week.

Last month, Deadline reported exclusively that Snowpiercer will end after season 4. The drama, which is the last remaining original scripted series on TNT, follows the passengers of a perpetually moving train carrying the remnants of humanity after the world becomes a frozen wasteland.

Snowpiercer is executive produced by showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, Oscar winner Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

The show is from Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.