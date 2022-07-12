‘SNL’ & ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Go Head-To-Head Again In Decimated Sketch Category

NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show will duke it out again for the sketch Emmy as the category continues to only have two nominations.

The two shows will once again compete in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series category.

Last year, SNL triumphed against the Robin Thede-created show and the pair also went up against each other and Drunk History in 2020.

SNL scored nine nominations this morning, down considerably from last year, when it picked up 21 nominations. Other noms included for Bowen Yang in Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Kate McKinnon for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Jerrod Carmichael for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

A Black Lady Sketch Show scored five nominations including for Production Design, Directing for a Variety Series, Picture Editing For Variety Programming and Writing for a Variety Series.

Saturday Night Live has won the sketch category in the past five years, five out of the seven since the category was separated into two categories: Variety Sketch Series and Variety Talk Series.

HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a fourth season, entered the Emmy conversation in 2020 with its debut season.

Missing out are Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and True Story with Ed and Randall, Showtime’s Ziwe, HBO Max’s That Damn Michael Che, HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay and The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The category has undergone a pretty seismic change over the last few years with the number of nominees decimated during the past couple of years. Last year, there were only two nominees – SNL and A Black Lady Sketch Show – while there were three in 2020 with the addition of Comedy Central’s now-canceled Drunk History. This is a far cry from the six nominees in 2019 – SNL, Drunk History, At Home with Amy Sedaris, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, Who Is America? and Documentary Now!

The two nominations were due to the TV Academy’s sliding scale rule, given that there were only nine submissions in this category.

Yang called it an “honor”. “SNL is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew. I was on a plane watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta when I found out because I am a company man.”