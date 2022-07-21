Snap Shares Sink 25% As Growth Falters: “Our Financial Results For Q2 Do Not Reflect Our Ambition,” Says CEO Evan Spiegel

Snap shares plunged after hours Thursday as rocky quarterly numbers spooked the street. Snapchat’s parent company said net losses ballooned to $422 million for the three months ending in June from $152 million last year.

Platform policy changes implemented by Apple last year “have upended more than a decade of advertising industry standards” and macroeconomic challenges “disrupted many of the industry segments that have been most critical to the growing demand for

our advertising solutions,” Snap’s shareholder letter said. “We are also seeing increasing competition for advertising dollars that are now growing more slowly. Our revenue growth has substantially slowed, and we are evolving our business and strategy to adapt.

We are working to reaccelerate growth and take share, but we believe it will likely take some time before we see significant improvements.”

Adjusted EBITDA was $7 million, compared to $117 million and free cash flow was a negative $147 million, compared to negative $116 million.

Revenue rose 13% to 1.1 billion, one of the slowest growth quarter ever for the social media platform.

Snap runs on digital advertising, which has been hard hit as advertisers pull back amid high inflation, rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war. The company also noted stiff competition for those ad dollars with the overall ad pie growing at a slower rate.

Daily active users increased by 18% or 54 million to 347 million — up both sequentially and year-over-year in North America, Europe, and Rest of World.

“While the continued growth of our community increases the long-term opportunity for our business, our financial results for Q2 do not reflect our ambition,” said CEO Evan Spiegel. “We are evolving our business and strategy to reaccelerate revenue growth, including innovating on our products, investing heavily in our direct response advertising business, and cultivating new sources of revenue to help diversify our topline growth.”

Snap declined to give any financial guidance for the current third quarter “given uncertainties related to the operating environment.”

Execs are holding a call at 5 pm ET to discuss the numbers.