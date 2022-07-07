Snap Hires U.S. Secret Service Director As Chief Security Officer

James Murray, who announced his retirement from atop the Secret Service this week, will join Snap later this summer as chief security officer, the social media platform confirmed Thursday.

He has been Secret Service director for three years and in law enforcement for nearly three decades. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jim Murray to Snap and look forward to him joining our team on August 1, a Snap spokesperson said.

Murray, who will oversee safety and security for Snap’s 5,000-plus global employees, will report to Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden praised Murray’s “long and distinguished career” and thanked him for his service “to our country and our family.”

“Jim embodies the meaning of service over self, and protected the families of U.S. Presidents like they were part of his own,” they said in a statement today.

According to the United States Secret Service website, Murray leads a workforce of more than 7,000 special agents, uniformed division officers, technical law enforcement officers, and administrative, professional and technical personnel.

He began his Secret Service career in 1995 as a special agent in the New York Field Office, where he conducted cyber-enabled financial crimes investigations and served as the agency’s representative to the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force. In 2001, he transferred to the Presidential Protective Division where he ultimately promoted to the supervisory position of Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge of Presidential Protection in 2005.