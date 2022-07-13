Smosh Appoints Joel Rubin As Digital Comedy Outlet’s First EVP Of Programming And Content

EXCLUSIVE: Digital comedy outlet Smosh has appointed Joel Rubin as the company’s first EVP of Programming and Content.

Along with the arrival of Rubin, a digital media veteran who has worked at LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Rooster Teeth and SourceFed, current Smosh staffers Lisa Van Lenner and Kiana Parker have been promoted to expanded positions in the company’s production division.

Van Lenner

Van Lenner has been upped from VP to SVP of production and operations. For more than two years, she has overseen the production and post-production of Smosh’s content across all its YouTube channels, streaming and social media platforms.

Parker has been elevated from creative producer to director of Smosh Pit, an unscripted channel, and will report directly to Rubin.

Parker

Along with shepherding comedic unscripted-, gameshow-, and challenge-based formats, she will have a hand in developing new formats and properties with an eye toward advertising partnership opportunities.

Rubin has spent more than a decade in digital media, focusing on content and audience development. He was VP of programming for SpringHill, where he developed and programmed Draymond Green’s dominoes-themed series Throwing Bones. Prior to that, he worked on content and brand initiatives at SourceFed, a topical comedy outlet backed by Machinima and Discovery Digital Networks. Rubin also co-founded and was an original cast member of Rooster Teeth’s Funhaus comedy and gaming channel.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joel to Smosh, and as a true industry leader, he will enable us to continue producing creative content and elevate our comedy to new heights,” Smosh CEO Daniel Tibbets said. “Joel’s digital media experience will guide strategic programming decisions that will position our brand for its next generation of success. As we keep striving to develop our professional talent, Smosh is proud to promote our wonderful, dedicated team members Lisa Van Lenner and Kiana Parker, and are excited for them as they step into their expanded roles.”

Smosh has more than 30 million followers across social media and 46 million subscribers to its network of YouTube channels. Since 2019, it has been a subsidiary of Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment, a content studio best known for its flagship YouTube talk and variety show Good Mythical Morning.

“I am absolutely fired up to join the team at Smosh, which has a superlative legacy of comedy on YouTube, and we’ve got ambitious plans that build on that legacy,” Rubin said. “What sets Smosh apart is its incredible creative talent, both in front of and behind the camera. I truly consider myself lucky to join them in building the next generation of sketch, unscripted and gaming comedy.”

Before Smosh, Van Lenner held production roles at Popsugar, Vice Media, Endemol Beyond USA, Intellectual Property Corporation, Shine America, Eyeboogie, FremantleMedia, Lifetime Television and Paradigm Talent Agency. In her new SVP position, Van Lenner continues to report directly to Tibbets.

Parker previously worked in production, photography, community management and marketing for Tastemade, Meredith Xcelerated Marketing, and as a freelancer.