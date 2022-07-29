Sir Christopher Meyer Dies: Former British Ambassador To US Was 78

Sir Christopher Meyer served as British ambassador to the US for six years.

Sir Christopher Meyer, the UK’s former ambassador to the US, has died aged 78.

UK press reported that Sir Christopher died after suffering a stroke while on holiday in the French Alps.

The long-time diplomat’s six years in Washington came during the Bill Clinton and George W Bush eras of presidency. He was sent to Washington by UK prime minister Tony Blair, and was in post during the 9/11 attacks.

Sir Christopher had joined the British Foreign Office in 1966 with early postings to Moscow, Madrid and Brussels. A stint as press secretary to UK prime minister John Major was followed by another posting to Germany before he was named US ambassador.

In recent years, he was in much demand as a guest on British radio and television, with audiences delighting in his storytelling and wry perspective on world events.

The current ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, paid tribute, saying: “He was a great diplomat and a great character.”