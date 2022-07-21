Shonka Dukureh Dies: Blues Singer Who Played Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis’ Film Was 44

Shonka Dukureh, who just made her film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was found dead Thursday in her Nashville apartment, police said. She was 44.
One of her two children discovered Dukureh’s body in her bedroom and went to a neighbor for help. The 911 call came in at 9:27 a.m. Nashville time, police said. The city’s medical examiner is working on finding a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.
Dukureh played Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis film. Thornton was the first to record the classic “Hound Dog” song later covered by Presley. Kukureh also is featured singing the song on the Elvis soundtrack.
Originally from Charlotte, NC, Dukureh received a bachelor’s degree in theater from Fisk University, followed by a master’s in education from Trevecca Nazarene University.
Dukureh has performed and recorded with Nick Cave, Jamie Lidell and the Royal Pharaohs, Mike Farris, Pete Rock, Smoke Dza and Bahamas, according to her website.
