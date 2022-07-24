‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Trailer Includes Long-Hinted-At Daredevil Appearance – Comic-Con

Marvel creatives returned to Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday night to tease upcoming projects including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law—unveiling a final new trailer for the Tatiana Maslany series, slated to debut on Disney+ on August 17, which you can view above.

The trailer includes (literally) tons of Bruce Banner in Professor Hulk mode trying to teach his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), how to channel her She-Hulk strength to be a superhero. But instead she decides to be a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also includes her own green alter ego.

There’s a bit of Tim Roth reprising his role as Emil Blonsky and a pretty cool snippet of him transforming into Abomination.

But the real reveal here is in the last seven second of the video, when a figure acrobatically flips over the She-Hulk’s head, lands and displays what looks to be Daredevil’s Billy Club. It’s all over quickly, but the figure is definitely wearing red and, when she or he flips over She-Hulk, seems to have some yellow in his costume, perhaps a hint of the classic, early Daredevil costume, which was yellow and red.

Whatever the case, the trailer’s final seconds seem to confirm something long rumored about this Disney+ project: It will include the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

In fact, not long after the trailer dropped, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that yes, there is a Daredevil series coming to Disney+. It’s called Daredevil Born Again and looking at spring 2024.

In her time at Hall H, Maslany noted that She-Hulk is “very different” from all past Marvel series—full of “irreverent humor,” given the fact that her character would actually prefer not to be a superhero.

Series creator Jessica Gao called the show “Marvel’s first true half-hour TV comedy,” with the studio’s Kevin Feige backing that assessment up.

Among additional speakers tonight was director Kat Coiro, who said that the upcoming series lives up to “the Marvel bar” given that it’s “cinematic, funny and packed with cameos.” Specifics in the latter area weren’t disclosed.

Marvel Studios produces She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was first announced back in August of 2019. Its cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. Gao serves as its head writer, with Coiro leading its team of directors.

Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s new series—one of the final titles capping off Phase 4 of the MCU—above.