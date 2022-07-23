‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: Zachary Levi Debuts New Trailer At Comic-Con With “Shazam-ily”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was the first to tee off Saturday in Warner Bros’ return to in-person at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H.

Zachary Levi, who plays the title hero in the David F. Sandberg-directed movie, said that part two is about “Shazam fitting into his new family.” Or as he billed it, “Shazam-ily.”

Levi was asked by a fan if Shazam would be fighting Superman in the new film. The actor said no, but then gave a look that it could be possible.

Levi was also asked by a Hall H fan when Shazam would fight Black Adam. “Next question…no idea, no idea,” retorted the actor.

“We got this cool look into kids getting superpowers,” says Levi.

“It’s a couple of years on, and (the kids) are doing various missions, helping the city of Philadelphia,” adds the actor.

“We’re figuring out our own identity,” says Levi with “little family tiffs and things.”

The trailer begins with Shazam having a crisis of conscience talking about his powers. “I don’t deserve these powers,” he says, “like what am I even contributing?” He and his friends must then face a new villain, the three Daughters of Atlas, who have come to claim their powers. “Children stole the powers of the gods,” says Helen Mirren’s character, “this is very personal to me.” The daughters bring supernatural threats and dangers at Shazam, like a dragon.

Hysterical line from Levi’s Shazam to Mirren’s Hespera, “I’ve seen all the Fast and Furious movies and it’s all about family!”

In addition to Levi showing up, Sandberg was here, Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) and Asher Angel (Billy Batson).

Beaming in for the panel were Mirren and Rachel Zegler, the latter who plays one of the daughters of Atlas.

Said Liu on playing Kalypso, “I enjoy playing a goddess, there is nothing like it. To be part of the DC world is the most important thing that has happened in my career. To be here now and woman of color and having this wonderful career that I’ve had, it was an honor to be part of something this special. It’s a universe we could all relate to because we all want to belong. It’s place where I feel like I’m home.”

Shazam: Fury of the God opens on Dec. 21.

As far as Shazam 3, Levi said, “If you guys go and see it, I’m sure the bosses will want to make another one.”

View the trailer for the latest Shazam! film above. New stills from it can be found above and below.

