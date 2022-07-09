Shawn Mendes Postpones World Tour Dates, Cites Mental Health Needs

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is taking some time away from the road to prioritize his mental health.

Mendes made the announcement via Instagram to his more than 69 million followers, saying he would be off for three weeks.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he said. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he wrote.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Mendes began his 87 date tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27, 2022. The tour is in support of his 2020 album, Wonder.