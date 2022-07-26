‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence & Weapons Violations In Los Angeles

Bravo may have turned out the lights on Shahs of Sunset earlier this year, but Mike Shouhed of the Ryan Seacrest-executive produced reality series is in the spotlight on a mix of domestic violence and weapons charges.

Several months after the real estate broker was arrested on “intimate partner violence with injury” allegations, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer leveled 14 criminal charges against Shouhed today. The former unscripted star faces more than a decade behind bars if found guilty.

To counter that outcome, Shouhed entered a not guilty plea at yesterday’s arraignment to duel counts of domestic violence, four counts of domestic battery, and two counts of intimidating a witness. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of an assault weapon, two counts of criminal storage of a firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Out on the $50,000 bond he posted after his late March arrest, Shouhed is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on August 29.

An attorney for Shouhed’s fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen addressed the charges Tuesday.

“Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” said Joshua Ritter in a statement. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

After a sometimes rocky run of nine seasons on Bravo, the Comcast-owned outlet cancelled Shahs of Sunset back in April. The end of the City of Angels-based series came about a week after Shouhed was initially taken into custody by the LAPD.