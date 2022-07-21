TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Nominations Unveiled; Did Those FYC Campaigns Really Help?

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled on July 12, and TV Talk is back to see the small screen trophy race across the finish line.

Looking over the landscape of who the contenders are, and who got snubbed (can you say, Selena Gomez and Reservation Dogs?) Deadline’s Awards columnist Pete Hammond and Chief TV critic Dominic Patten turn their podcast focus to the effectiveness of those FYC campaigns.

With some Selena Gomez, Reservation Dogs, multi-million marketing moves and more in the mix, take a listen here:

“The only way to really reach them is through active campaigning, “ says Pete of TV Academy’s approximately 20,000 voting members …or is it in 2022?

In addition, we have a chat with past Emmy and Tony winner and current Emmy nominee Martin Short. Fresh off his nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the SCTV and SNL vet sat down with Pete to talk all things Only Murders in the Building and more.

For the record, TV Talk is back every week as we lead up to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC on September 12. As always, we love your feedback, so drop us a line.

