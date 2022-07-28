Scripted Israel: LA Event To Welcome 17 Producers And 12 Writers; Organizers Unveil Partnerships With The JSFL Series Lab And Israeli Production Body

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. execs headed to the inaugural Scripted Israel event in LA in September can expect to meet 17 prominent Israeli producers and a host of talent and writers.

Organizers have unveiled the line-up of participating companies at the event, which is aimed at uniting top Israeli talent and producers with major U.S. entertainment execs.

Among those signed up are MoviePlus Productions, which co-produced HBO drama Our Boys; Dori Media, which produced Apple TV+’s Losing Alice; Spiro Films, whose drama When Heroes Fly was picked up by Netflix; and Koda Communications, which made the scripted series that HBO’s Your Honor was based on.

Key screenwriters in attendance will include Nir Berger (Dead End), Omri Dekel Kadosh (The Accident) and Tehila Peter-Dansker (Tehran) See the full lists below.

Hosted by the Consulates General of Israel in Los Angeles and New York, Scripted Israel will be held on September 19-22.

It follows on from an intensive year of online networking sessions initiated under the same banner, which included 200 curated one-on-one sessions that connected Israeli talent with with senior development executives from HBO, Amazon Studios, Endeavor Content and AMC Studios.

Writing initiatives

Scripted Israel has also revealed partnerships with The JSFL Series Lab and The Israeli TV & Film Producers Association.

The Series Lab is a new initiative supporting Israeli scripted series. Daphna Levin (Euphoria, In Treatment), Noah Stollman (Fauda; Our Boys), Ronit Weiss (The Girl from Oslo) and Keren Margalit (The A Word, Yellow Peppers, Sleeping Bears). Hagai Levi (Scenes from a Marriage, In Treatment, Our Boys) is the lab’s artistic advisor.

Also during the event, The Israeli TV & Film Producers Association, which played a key role in the introduction of historic tax rebates for film and TV productions in the country, will unveil American Friends of the Israeli Producers Association (AFIPAC), a new initiative aimed at further connecting and facilitating collaborations between the US and Israeli industries.

Tchelet Semel and Daniel Susz, Consulates General of Israel in LA and New York respectively, said: “We could not be happier with the list of talented producers and writers carefully curated by our colleagues at the Sam Spiegel Series Lab and the Israeli TV and Film Producers Association for the summit. This diverse lineup brings forth top creative and production expertise alongside a rich portfolio of IP. We are confident that the relationships formed during Scripted Israel will lay the groundwork for global television’s next big hits.”

Full list of participating production companies

2-Team Productions

Artza Productions

BARYO

Black Sheep Film Productions

The Deborah Harris Agency

Dori Media Studio

Eight Productions

Green Productions

Heymann Brothers Films

Koda Communications

KM Productions

Lama Films

MoviePlus Productions

Nawi Pro Ltd.

Paran Studios

Spiro Films

United Studios of Israel

Full list of participating writers

Rani Avidan

Nir Berger

Benjamin Freidenberg

Omri Dekel Kadosh

Mindi Erlich

Nayef Hamoud

Tehila Peter-Dansker

Gal Rosenbluth

Or Sinai

Omri Van Essen

Einat Weinbaum

Matan Yair