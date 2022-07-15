Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group Launches Arabic Remake Of Cult Danish Noir ‘The Killing’

Middle East and North Africa media and entertainment giant MBC Group has announced an Arabic-language remake of the hit Danish police procedural The Killing.

The original Copenhagen-set show, produced by Danish state broadcaster DR, sold to more than 120 territories and was nominated for multiple TV awards. The new version marks the first time a Nordic noir has been adapted for the Arabic market.

Locally titled as Monataf Khater, the remake is set in Cairo. The cast features Syrian, Egypt-based star Bassel Khayat, whose recent credits include the Netflix-acquired show Tango, alongside Egyptian stars Riham Abdel Ghafour and Bassem Samra. Mohamed El Masry wrote the series and Sadeer Al Massoud is the director.

“The Killing fast became a fan favourite and has gone on to earn a cult following across the world. We’re delighted to have teamed up with DR Drama and Charisma Pictures to create a new Arabic adaptation of the police procedural drama,” said Tareq Al Ibrahim, Director of Content at Shahid VIP.

The series is produced by Charisma Pictures, the scripted productions division of growing Dubai-based company the Charisma Group, which acquired the adaption rights from DR Sales.

“We are thrilled to be introducing the Nordic Noir genre to Shahid’s Arabic audiences who are increasingly looking for novel and gripping stories,” said Aiman Al-Ziyoud, CEO and President of Charisma Group.

The series launches July 15 on MBC Group’s Shahid VOD and SVOD streaming platform Shahid, offering Arabic-language content across steams of Shahid Original Series and Shahid Premieres.