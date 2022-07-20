Sarajevo Film Festival Sets ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ As Opening Night Film, Director Ruben Östlund To Receive Honorary Heart Of Sarajevo Award

The Sarajevo Film Festival has set Ruben Östlund’s Triangle Of Sadness as its opening night film for its 28th edition, which kicks off on August 12. The film was the winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Swedish director Östlund, who was president of Sarajevo’s Jury Competition program a few years ago, will be presented with an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at the opening ceremony of the festival this year, just before the screening of the film.

Triangle Of Sadness, which is directed and written by Östlund, is a satire that reveals roles and classes: Carl and Yaya, a couple of models, go through the excitement of Milan Fashion week before arriving on an exclusive yacht cruise in the Caribbean. There are well-to-do passengers on board and the ship is maintained flawlessly but when bad weather results in passengers getting seasick, the situation worsens with food poisoning and a shipwreck.

The critically acclaimed film stars Harris Dickenson, Charlbi Dean, Woody Harrelson, Vicki Berlin, Henrik Dorsin and Zlatko Buric. It’s a Swedish-German-French-UK co-production with Sarajevo’s Obala Art Centar also serving as a co-producer as the film was made as part of a joint project of the Obala Art Centar – Sarajevo Film Festival and Turkish Radio and Television Corporation and Sarajevo The City Of Film For Global Screens (SCFGS).

Current Sarajevo Film Festival director Jovan Marjanović and former fest director Mirsad Purivatra are co-producers of the film.

The Sarajevo Film Festival runs August 12-19.