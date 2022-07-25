Sarah Paulson To Star In Searchlight Horror Thriller ‘Dust’

Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the pic, which was penned by Crouse. The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography is set to commence late August.

“Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. For Searchlight, Paulson previously starred in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, with Searchlight Production Heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas oveseeing, along with Director of Development Zahra Phillips. Paulson is also executive producing.

Paulson will soon begin production on Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park directed by Pam MacKinnon. She is also set to star in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, Untamed.

She is represented by CAA.