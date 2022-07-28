Sarah Gadon, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey Join Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’, O’Connell And Dempsey To Play Race Drivers Peter Collins And Piero Taruffi

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mann’s upcoming race car drama Ferrari is building on its already stacked ensemble as sources tell Deadline, Jack O’Connell, Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Gadon have rounded out the cast. Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley and Gabriel Leone are already set to star. Dempsey will play Piero Taruffi and O’Connell will play Peter Collins with Gadon playing Linda Christian. Mann is directing with production set to start on August 1 in Italy.

The film is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-racecar driver, Ferrari (Driver), is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura (Woodley), built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

Troy Kennedy Martin co-wrote the script with Mann, which is based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. Mann is also producing via his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and producer John Lesher, as well as, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West with Niels Juul executive-producing.

The pic will be released worldwide by STX Entertainment and its partners.

Next up for Gadon independent feature, North of Normal, which is based on the acclaimed biography by Cea Sunrise Pearson and directed by Carly Stone. Her past feature work includes collaborations with filmmakers David Cronenberg, Denis Villeneuve and J.J. Abrams, amongst others. Gadon is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Creative Drive Artists and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

O’Connell is best known for his work on ‘71 and Unbroken, which is based on the true story of Olympian Louis Zamperini. Next up for O’Connell is the Sony and Netflix co-production Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which is expected to keep him busy on the festival circuit this fall. He also has the limited series SAS: Rogue Heroes that bows next month. O’Connell is represented by UTA, Conway van Gelder Grant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Dempsey stars in the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, premiering on Disney+ this fall, as well as, the second season of the SKY international television series Devils. Dempsey is represented by UTA, The Burstein Company, attorney Mitch Smelkinson.