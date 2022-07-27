‘On The Come Up’ Premiere Date, First Look: Sanaa Lathan’s Feature Directorial Debut Heading To Paramount+ Following Toronto Premiere

Paramount+ has announced that Emmy-nominated Shots Fired actress Sanaa Lathan’s feature directorial debut On the Come Up, from Paramount Pictures’ Players Label, will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S., Canada and Italy on September 23, expanding into additional international territories later this year. (View the first still from the film, making its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, below.)

On the Come Up is based on the New York Times #1 bestselling novel of the same name by The Hate U Give‘s Angie Thomas. Newcomer Jamila C. Gray stars as Bri, a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father – a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. When her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, Bri finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.

“We are thrilled to bring a truly inspiring film about fighting for your dreams to the service this fall,” said Paramount+’s chief programming officer, Tanya Giles. “ON THE COME UP is a moving love letter to hip hop and an entertaining film for all ages.”

Actors rounding out the cast of the coming-of-age pic, adapted for the screen by Kay Oyegun, include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Sanaa Lathan and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. The film was produced by Thomas, George Tillman, Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner and Timothy M. Bourne, with John Fischer serving as exec producer. The production companies involved were Temple Hill and State Street Pictures.

Check out On the Come Up‘s first-look still below.