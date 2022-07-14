Samara Weaving & Tony Revolori Join ‘Scream 6’

Samara Weaving (The Valet) and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) are the latest additions to the cast of Scream 6, Deadline can confirm. They join an ensemble that also includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who toplined the fifth film in the franchise, along with Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra and Henry Czerny.

The next installment in the horror franchise from Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures will pick up with Sam (Barrera), Mindy (Brown), Chad (Gooding) and Tara (Ortega)—four survivors of the most recent batch of Ghostface killings—as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. Details as to the characters Weaving and Revolori will be playing have not been disclosed.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the last Scream film, return as directors. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-wrote the screenplay, with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers. Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson and Radio Silence’s third member, Chad Villella, are exec producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena. The film will hit theaters worldwide on March 31, 2023.

Weaving previously worked with Radio Silence on the 2019 horror Ready or Not. The actress can currently be seen in the Hulu film The Valet, having also recently starred in the streamer’s series Nine Perfect Strangers. She’ll next be seen in Stephen Williams’ drama Chevalier with Lucy Boynton and Minnie Driver, and Damien Chazelle’s buzzy period Hollywood pic Babylon.

Revolori is best known for his collaboration with Wes Anderson on films like The Grand Budapest, The French Dispatch and the upcoming Asteroid City, and for his role as Flash Thompson in the most recent trilogy of Spider-Man films. He stars in the Apple series Servant and will soon be seen in the Disney+ series Willow.

Bloody Disgusting was first to report the news of today’s castings. Weaving is represented by CAA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Revolori by WME and Circle of Confusion.