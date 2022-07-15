Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Alamo Drafthouse To Open Its First New England Theater In Boston

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Tunes Up With $2.3M In Thursday Night Previews; 'Paws Of Fury' Fetches $505K
Read the full story

Searchlight Pictures Dates Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ For Q4

Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight has announced that the next movie from American Beauty Oscar winning filmmaker Sam MendesEmpire of Lightis coming out on Dec. 9.

The release pattern hasn’t been specified yet. Searchlight went went with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley before Christmas, however, platformed Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. 

The drama romance, which he also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.

Currently Searchlight has dated for theatrical for the remainder of the year, See How They Run (Sept. 16), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21) and The Menu (Nov. 18).

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad