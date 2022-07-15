Searchlight Pictures Dates Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire Of Light’ For Q4

Searchlight has announced that the next movie from American Beauty Oscar winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, Empire of Light, is coming out on Dec. 9.

The release pattern hasn’t been specified yet. Searchlight went went with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley before Christmas, however, platformed Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

The drama romance, which he also wrote, is set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Toby Jones, Sara Stewart, Michael Ward and Tanya Moodie star.

Currently Searchlight has dated for theatrical for the remainder of the year, See How They Run (Sept. 16), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21) and The Menu (Nov. 18).