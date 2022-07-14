You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Ryan Gosling Talks About ‘The Gray Man’, But No-Ken-Do On His ‘Barbie’ Role

Ryan Gosling Ken
Ryan Gosling as Ken Warner Bros.

They say opposites attract. In Ryan Gosling’s case, his acting versatility has brought him two roles that are poles apart in substance and style.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling detailed his new action thriller, The Gray Man, and his forthcoming role in the softer Barbie film, wherein he plays the eternal bachelor Ken, the love interest of generations of youngsters.

First, he talked about the hard guy role.

“What I didn’t realize was just how many people it takes to make an action hero,” Gosling said of his role in the thriller, in which he stars opposite Chris Evans. “It looks like it’s me doing all those things, and yes, I do some of it. But we had an incredible stunt team, and an incredible special effects team.”

In The Gray Man, Gosling stars as Court Gentry, a CIA mercenary who goes rogue. A team of government hitmen — led by Evans — hunt him across the globe.

There is a subtle shout-out to Gosling’s next role.

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” he said. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

That’s as far as Gosling will go, though.

