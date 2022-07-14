Ryan Gosling Talks About ‘The Gray Man’, But No-Ken-Do On His ‘Barbie’ Role

They say opposites attract. In Ryan Gosling’s case, his acting versatility has brought him two roles that are poles apart in substance and style.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling detailed his new action thriller, The Gray Man, and his forthcoming role in the softer Barbie film, wherein he plays the eternal bachelor Ken, the love interest of generations of youngsters.

First, he talked about the hard guy role.

“What I didn’t realize was just how many people it takes to make an action hero,” Gosling said of his role in the thriller, in which he stars opposite Chris Evans. “It looks like it’s me doing all those things, and yes, I do some of it. But we had an incredible stunt team, and an incredible special effects team.”

In The Gray Man, Gosling stars as Court Gentry, a CIA mercenary who goes rogue. A team of government hitmen — led by Evans — hunt him across the globe.

There is a subtle shout-out to Gosling’s next role.

In The Gray Man film, Evans refers to Gosling’s character as a “Ken doll.” Gosling took no umbrage, saying the statement “is not an insult at all! I’m proud of that.” “I have that Ken-ergy that you can feel, obviously,” Gosling said. The forthcoming Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film stars Margot Robbie as the style icon title character eternally tied to Ken, who has no visible means of support, according to Gosling.

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” he said. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

That’s as far as Gosling will go, though.