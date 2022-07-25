Controversial Former ‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Returns In New Heist Film, ‘Stowaway’

Ruby Rose, who exited the WBTV Batwoman series two years ago in a cloud of controversy, is returning to a larger screen in a starring role for the new film, Stowaway.

Music video director Declan Whitebloom, who has worked with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers, makes his feature debut, which teams Rose (John Wick, The Meg) with Frank Grillo (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame), and Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase, Daniel Isn’t Real).

The film is a cat-and-mouse chase in the vein of action films like Die Hard and Panic Room. In it, a tenacious party girl fights to survive after three thieves commandeer her luxury yacht. Unable to escape and trapped on the yacht at high seas, she turns the tables on the intruders and takes matters into her own hands.

Rose claimed last year that she left Batwoman over unsafe working conditions on set. Warner Bros TV., which produces Batwoman, and a former costar released statements refuting Rose’s claims, while a couple of cast members tweeted out their support of the show.