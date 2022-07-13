Rotten Tomatoes Teams With Movieclips On Expanded YouTube Entertainment Network

Rotten Tomatoes has teamed with Movieclips, an established YouTube destination for trailers and other movie material, to create a newly expanded entertainment video hub.

Both Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips are under the digital network umbrella of NBCUniversal-owned Fandango.

The new Rotten Tomatoes YouTube Network will build on Movieclips’ 11-year history to offer more than 100,000 short and long-form videos related to movies, TV and streaming.

At launch, the new network will have more than 90 million subscribers and 10 active channels. Among the channels are Rotten Tomatoes Movieclips, Rotten Tomatoes Trailers, Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon, Rotten Tomatoes Indie, Rotten Tomatoes Family, Rotten Tomatoes TV, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers.

“At Rotten Tomatoes, our goal is to help fans worldwide discover and share beloved entertainment,” said Mark Young, SVP and GM of Rotten Tomatoes in a press release. “Combining the global brand recognition and trust of Rotten Tomatoes with Movieclips’ legendary library of clips and trailers, we can be an even more comprehensive resource for fans for content recommendation and engagement across the growing world of movies, TV and streaming.”

The new Rotten Tomatoes Network extends the company’s recent push into digital video. In 2021, Rotten Tomatoes launched its first free ad-supported streaming TV channels on Roku, Samsung TV, Peacock and Xumo. The channels feature more than a dozen originally produced shows and 400-plus hours of long-form programming.

In 2016, NBCU parent Comcast acquired a 70% stake in Rotten Tomatoes and parent site Flixster. Rotten Tomatoes, which began in 1998 as an early aggregator of movie reviews on the internet, had previously been owned by Warner Bros.