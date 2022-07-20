‘Seriously Red’: Rose Byrne, Krew Boylan, Bobby Cannavale Music Icon Impersonator Comedy Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to Gracie Otto’s Seriously Red, the Dolly Parton impersonator comedy which stars and was produced by Rose Byrne, that made its world premiere at SXSW.

Gravitas plans a Q1 2023 release.

Gravitas Ventures

The musical pic follows Red (Krew Boylan), who is at a crossroads in her life. A red haired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red must lose herself to find herself. As Dolly Parton says, “Be Yourself Because Everyone is taken’.” The film is produced with the full support of Parton and Danny Nozell (executive producer) and features a catalogue of the country legend’s greatest hits. Byrne plays an Elvis impersonator in the film.

The pic, penned by Boylan, also stars Bobby Cannavale (as a Neil Diamond impersonator), Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, Thomas Campbell, Jean Kittson, Wayne Blair, Todd Lasance, Sarah Su, Sophia Forrest and Rarriwuy Hick. Costumes are by Oscar winning designer Tim Chappel (The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert).

Seriously Red is from Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures and was produced by Robyn Kershaw, Jessica Carrera, Sonia Borella, Timothy White. EPs are Byrne, Danny Nozell, Jack Christian; DJ McPherson, Gary Hamilton, Michelle Krumm, Ying Ye, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Steven Scharkss and Clare Ainsworth Herschell.

“We’re excited to bring the film to North American audiences with Gravitas Ventures who share our passion for music and the icon herself Dolly Parton!” beamed director Otto.

“Featuring some of the greatest hits of soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted Dolly Parton, Seriously Red is an intimate, personal, and laugh-out-loud comedy that shows that sometimes you have to try to be a different person to find out who you truly are. Gravitas is proud to bring this film to theaters and VOD early next year. We know audiences will love the film as much as we do,” said Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler.

Gravitas Ventures Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Check out our interview with the cast and creators of Seriously Red below: