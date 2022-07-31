Ron Zimmerman Dies: Marvel Comics Writer And Film/TV Producer Was 64

Ron Zimmerman, whose varied career included writing for Marvel comics, being a film and television producer, and doing stand-up comedy, died of cancer on July 28, according to reports and social media posts from friends.

He was known in film as a writer/producer on the Friday the 13th series, and for work on The One, a 2001 science fiction film starring Jet Li. His extensive TV credits include executive and consulting producing credits on Shake It Up, The Michael Richards Show, and Action, among others.

Zimmerman was also a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show, with one hilarious appearance leading to a long gig writing for Marvel Comics. At Marvel, he wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven, as well as the Ultimate Adventure series, and work on the Punisher, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.

His most prominent Marvel work was on Rawhide Kid, part of Marvel’s mature readers MAX line, a gay-innuendo cowboy character revival.

Zimmerman also drew attention in the role of boyfriend for singer/actress Cher, who corresponded with him via Facebook for a time before meeting him in real life. She posted a tribute online following news of his death (see below).

Information on survivors or memorial plans was not immediately available.