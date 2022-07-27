Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Fields Among Stars Celebrating Titan Of TV Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday

Norman Lear, titan of television, is celebrating his 100th birthday Wednesday. Born in 1922, it would be five years before TV was invented and many more before it was marketed commercially to consumers. And it was through this new medium that Lear would change the way we viewed the world.

Throughout his career Lear has developed more than 100 shows, many of which were groundbreaking then and continue to be relevant now like The Jeffersons, Good Times, One Day at a Time, Sanford and Son, All in the Family and Maude, among many others.

Many shows have been or will be rebooted; others have been revived via streaming services and digital catalog sales because the timely conversations weaved into the DNA of his storytelling matter greatly on a human level. They include systemic racism, feminism, abortion, classicism, homosexuality, and poverty.

So it’s no surprise that many of the lives he’s touched along the way—famous and otherwise—are sharing their memories and best wishes via social media on Lear’s milestone birthday.

“I am overwhelmed by personal feelings today. My father, who passed away 2 years ago, is being honored at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. In Vermont, celebrating with his family, my other father figure, Norman Lear turns 100. So grateful for these two guiding lights,” said Rob Reiner, whose big Hollywood break arrived by way of Lear’s All in the Family where he portrayed Michael “Meathead” Stivic.

Kim Fields, who starred in the Lear-produced series The Facts of Life, and her mom Chip Fields who appeared in a multi-episode arc on Good Times, shared a joyous message on Twitter.

“BOW DOWN TO KING LEAR ON HIS 100th BIRTHDAY!! Sir, you are STILL creating & making moves! We are here for all of it! All my love, hugs & kisses (and Mom’s too!) to our dear amazing iconic legend Mr. Norman Lear on this glorious birthday!!” she posted on Wednesday.

Jimmy Kimmel, who co-produces Live in Front of a Studio Audience with Lear, also shared his sentiments on the milestone.

“Happy 100th birthday to (literally) my oldest friend @TheNormanLear. You are everything a man could hope to be and I am so lucky to know you. We demand another 100 years,” Kimmel shared.

Mike Royce and Gloria Calderon Kellet, who collaborated with Lear on the One Day at a Time reboot, also tipped their hat via social media.

“I love this man. And today is his 100th birthday! Happy birthday, Norman. You just make everything better!!” Calderon Kellet shared.

“Happy 100th birthday to Norman Lear, seen here conducting business on the One Day at a Time set, as a young pup of 96. Norman changed my life, but then again, who among us can’t say that? Thank you Norman : )”

