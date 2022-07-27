‘Rick And Morty’ Season 6 Gets September Premiere Date On Adult Swim

Rick and Morty are heading back to Adult Swim. Season 6 of the two-time Emmy-winning animated comedy series will premiere globally and across the multiverse on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. “More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon. As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Rick and Morty was the top comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming, according to Adult Swim.

The half-hour comedy series on Adult Swim follows “a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.”

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. The series is created by Dan Harmon and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.