‘Resident Alien’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal By Syfy

EXCLUSIVE: Syfy’s flagship series Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, has been renewed for a third season, which I hear will consist of 12 episodes. The pickup comes ahead of the August 10 premiere of the second half of Resident Alien‘s second season.

The UCP-produced Resident Alien was a breakout for Syfy when it premiered in 2021 and continues to be a strong ratings performer. The hourlong comedy-drama ranks among this year’s top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, averaging 2.3 million viewers in L+7. Across all airings, it has reached nearly 11 million viewers and recently received a Hollywood Critics Association nomination for Best Comedy Series.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. The second half of Season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life. They must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby – a search that leads to big realizations for each of them. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garrettson) attempt to sell Patience on a new resort, and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime. The series also stars Judah Prehn.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV also executive produce.

Sheridan and the series’ main cast, led by Tudyk, are slated for a Comic-Con panel on Saturday.