‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Cameo By Megan Mullally, Return Of Wes Studi

Appearances by Megan Mullally and comedian/podcaster Marc Maron are planned for the second season of Reservation Dogs, FX’s breakout comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Wes Studi will also reprise his role as Bucky.

The action picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Elora (Devery Jacobs) making the drive to California with Jackie (Elva Guerra), a member of a rival gang who was the only one willing to go. In the season 2 trailer, we see the gals whooping it up on the road while meeting new (and random) people, including Mullally as a woman envious of their freedom.

“Are you girls running away?” she asks Elora. When Elora says yes, Mullally’s character replies, “Damn, I’m so jealous.”

Reservation Dogs is a single-camera comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers (played by Woon-A-Tai, Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor) who live on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. In a conversation with Awardsline earlier this year, Jacobs explains why she feels the need to flee her home state.

“She can’t envision living in that place without Daniel [who killed himself before the show began]. Elora is running from her grief and not knowing how to deal with the loss of her best friend and crush,” said Jacobs. “I don’t think that she’s had a chance to really feel and see the beauty of her community. She’s just focused on getting out. California is this distant, far away fantasy.”

Besides the universal acclaim by critics, the series won two Independent Spirit Awards in its first year, one of which was for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. It returns August 3, exclusively on Hulu.

