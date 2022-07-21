Regina Hall Signs With APA, Reunites With Agent Andrew Rogers

EXCLUSIVE: Master, Black Monday and Girls Trip star Regina Hall has signed with APA for representation. She follows her longtime agent at ICM Andrew Rogers who was recently named Global Head of Talent at APA.

Hall, who co-hosted this year’s Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer, recently launched a production company, Rh Negative, which has a first-look deal with Showtime and a six-movie slate deal with Paramount Global’s Entertainment & Youth Group.

As an actress, she will next be seen in the mega church dark comedy feature Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul opposite Sterling K Brown, which hits theaters on September 2. The Focus Features film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, is a satirical look at megachurch culture and the often-nebulous perspectives that are cultivated therein. Hall will also star next month in the Netflix comedy Me Time, opposite Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Hall most recently starred in and executive produced Amazon Prime’s occult drama feature Master. Last year, Hall starred on David E. Kelley’s Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, for which she won an NAACP Image Award. Hall was also nominated for an NAACP Award for her role as Dawn Darcy in the hit Showtime comedy series Black Monday, in which she appeared opposite Don Cheadle for three seasons.

Hall is known for her starring role in Girls Trip, a global hit which brought in more than $140 million worldwide. Hall also starred in the acclaimed The Hate U Give, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. Later that year, Hall also became the first African American actress to ever win a New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress for her role in Andrew Bujalski’s Support The Girls.