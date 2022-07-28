Realm Podcast Network Reveals Board Of Advisors; New Deals With Wendy Calhoun, Teri Weinberg & More

Realm, the largest independent fiction podcast network, today announced its board of advisors as well as plans to adapt several of their audio projects for television.

The board, appointed as Realm celebrated its one-year anniversary in Spring 2022, includes change makers from the entertainment, technology, and media sectors whose counsel will guide the company into the future. They are Lauren Zalaznick, who has advised Gimlet and Ira Glass’ Serial Productions; Michael Smith, NPR’s Chief Marketing Officer; Russell Binder, President of IP accelerator Striker Entertainment; and Marci Wiseman, award-winning producer and former Co-President of Blumhouse TV.

The company also announced the expansion of Realm IP into the Film/TV marketplace, formalizing deals with creatives like Wendy Calhoun (Empire), who is developing a TV adaptation of the Webby winner, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It with writer Pia Wilson (to be co-executive produced by Gabourey Sidibe, Oscar nominee and the podcast’s star); as well as executive producers Teri Weinberg (The Office, Ugly Betty) and Danielle Claman Gelber (OneChicago), developing First Street, Realm’s timely Supreme Court drama; and Janet Zucker (Fair Game, Friends with Benefits) who is developing a TV adaptation of Bullet Catcher with writer Stephen Susco (The Grudge).

Realm has added several third-party content partners acquiring titles from Leviathan Audio Productions, Fool & Scholar, Observer Pictures, Storytellers Ink, and Violet Hour Media, whose show Hollow hit #2 this month on the Apple Fiction Charts.

“I’m delighted to announce this talented board of advisors with deep experience in audio, entertainment, and innovative brand building. Lauren, Michael, Russ, and Marci are exceptional leaders in their own right; their business acumen, vision and long-standing relationships will be essential to Realm’s growth as we continue to engage listeners with our award-winning, chart-topping series,” said Realm co-founder and CEO Molly Barton. “We are also truly excited about the opportunity to align with Wendy, Teri, Danielle and Janet to adapt our compelling storytelling for TV and bring some of our most popular and immersive franchises to life in a whole new way.”

Recently, Realm released the podcast Power Trip, an original dark comedy starring and executive produced by She-Hulk and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany with appearances by Grammy winner Lisa Loeb and Locke & Key’s Brendan Hines. Other releases include The Co-Founder, a Silicon Valley workplace comedy starring Sunita Mani and Alexandra Shipp (with vocal performances from skating legend Tony Hawk) and Marigold Breach, the cyberpunk action-romance podcast starring The Good Place co-stars Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto which rose to No. 2 in the fiction charts upon its debut.

Realm launched in April 2021. Nearly 90 percent of its shows have reached the top 100 of the most popular fiction podcasts in the U.S.