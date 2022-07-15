‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3 Officially Greenlit, Cast Revealed By Peacock

Road trip! The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been greenlit by Peacock, with a brand-new group of Housewives on board.

This season, the wives will jet off to exotic Thailand. Season three premiere date will be announced at a later time, according to the streamer

The cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Leah McSweeney of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and Porsha Williams “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Executive producers for the series are Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Darren Ward, John Paparazzo, Glenda Cox and Andy Cohen. Co-EPs are Shanae Humphrey, Alfonso Rosales and Scott Kolbicz. The series is produced by Shed Media.