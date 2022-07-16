Rapper Kodak Black Arrested In Florida For Alleged Possession Of Oxycodone Pills

Rapper Kodak Black’s extensive ledger of legal problems has another entry. The performer was arrested Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after dozens of oxycodone pills were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The 25-year-old rapper was driving a Dodge Durango in Fort Lauderdale when police pulled him over for a suspected illegal window tint. Police claimed they smelled marijuana, which resulted in a search of his truck. That turned up 31 pills and $74,960 in cash.

The vehicle’s license and tags were also expired. Black was taken to Broward County jail, with charges pending. according to a report by TMZ.

Black, born Dieuson Octave and who later changed his legal name to Bill Kahan Kapri, has had numerous run-ins with the law. He is known for hits like “No Flockin” and “Roll in Peace,” and has sold more than 30 million singles since 2014.