‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Arrested On Rape Charges; Held On $3.2M Bail By LAPD

Scrubs and Californication co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was arrested today by the LAPD on multiple sexual assault charges. The arrest is related to a series of rapes and more that the police say occurred between 2012 and 2019.

Picked up at a Los Feliz residence, the TV scribe was booked by police this afternoon and is being held on bail of $3.225 million, say law enforcement officials. LAPD Detectives are expected to pass their investigation over the LA County District Attorney’s office soon , I’m told.

“When the case is submitted, we will review it and determine if charges are appropriate,” a spokesperson for LA DA George Gascón’s told Deadline today of the Weinberg arrest.

Predatorily singling out women in the 20s and 30s “in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places,” according to the LAPD, Weinberg would try to convince them to participate in a photo shoot. If the women agreed to have their picture taken by Weinberg, his modus operandi was to rape them during the secluded session at his home.

The LAPD say that Weinberg may have actually been committing such rapes since the early 1990s. To that end, the police are encouraging “unidentified victims” and others with knowledge of such attacks to contact them ASAP.

Among his many credits up until the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Weinberg was co-EP for over 100 episodes of Scrubs during the comedy’s 2001 -2007 run on NBC and ABC. The five-time Emmy Awards nominee also served as supervising producer and writer on about another two dozen episodes of the series.