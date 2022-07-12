‘Queer Eye’ Guns For Fifth Straight Reality Emmy Win As ‘Fixer Upper’ Enters Contest

Netflix makeover series Queer Eye is looking for its fifth straight Emmy win after picking up its latest nomination.

The series, which stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski as the Fab Five, has won the Outstanding Structured Reality Program every year since 2018.

This year it will be up against PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Magnolia’s Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Netflix’s Love Is Blind and ABC’s Shark Tank.

Before that ABC’s Shark Tank won four years in a row.

Last year, Queer Eye beat PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, HGTV’s Property Brothers: Forever Home, Nat Geo’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls and Shark Tank and in 2020 it beat Antiques Roadshow, Shark Tank, Love Is Blind and HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation.

It comes as Queer Eye has just wrapped filming on its seventh season in New Orleans. The show has previously been shot in Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Texas among other states.

The Netflix series, which is produced by ITV Entertainment and Scout Productions, is exec produced by Scout’s David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, showrunner Jennifer Lane, Mark Bracero, and Jordana Hochman.

David Collins, Queer Eye Creator, Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Scout Productions, said, “It’s never been more paramount to tell and celebrate diverse stories that remind us how connected we all are. We’re humbled and honored to receive these six nominations today for the series, including one for our amazing hosts the Fab Five. We have incredible partners in Netflix and ITV who are committed to shining a spotlight on this groundbreaking series, allowing it to connect deeply amongst fans while continuing to elevate awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The show’s predecessor – Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which aired on Bravo – previously won the category in 2004.