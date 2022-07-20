Veteran Publicist Cari Ross Joins Gersh As SVP Communications

Veteran publicist Cari Ross has joined Gersh as Senior Vice President of Communications.

Ross, who launched and has run her own company, Balance Public Relations, since 2011, will work out of the agency’s Los Angeles office to oversee all communications, social media, imaging and press relations. This marks the first time Gersh has hired an internal communications executive. Ross begins her new role today.

Ross has represented talent, non-profits, productions and events at her own company as well as ID, serving as Senior Vice President, and Baker Winokur Ryder as part of the Management team. She also has created successful awards campaigns for the Oscars, Emmys and the Tony Awards.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Gersh,” said Ross, who has worked with the agency’s senior management for over two decades. “With the agency business changing, this gives me an extraordinary opportunity to highlight a more intimate experience for clients and have Gersh continue to be an important voice in the Hollywood community. The company’s longevity and growth will continue to be an important alternative to larger, more corporate styled agencies.”

“We are very excited to welcome Cari’s vision, experience and creativity,” said Bob Gersh, David Gersh and Leslie Siebert in a joint statement.