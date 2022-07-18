Ed Perkins’ Princess Diana Doc ‘The Princess’ Gets HBO Premiere Date

HBO has announced that its Princess Diana documentary The Princess will premiere on the premium cabler at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on August 13—the date which marks the 25th anniversary of the royal’s tragic death. The film directed by Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins (Black Sheep) will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The relationship of Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was tabloid fodder for nearly two decades, the subject of almost daily headlines in the 24-hour news cycle. HBO’s intimate and immersive new look at the former’s life draws solely from contemporaneous archival audio and video footage to take audiences back to key events in Diana’s life as they happened, including her seemingly fairy-tale public courtship and wedding, the birth of her two sons, her and Charles’ bitter divorce, and Diana’s untimely death aged 36, on August 31, 1997. The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgment of her character. It also serves as a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public’s own preoccupations, fears, aspirations and desires.

The Princess had its world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The film was produced by Lightbox, Academy Award winner Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Emmy winner Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Tina). It was exec produced by Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, with Vanessa Tovell co-producing, and Anna Klein serving as coordinating producer for HBO.