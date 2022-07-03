Royal Couple Raises Eyebrows With Recruitment Of Top Tabloid Exec For Comms Secretary Role

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have surprised some with their choice of new communications secretary, recruiting deputy editor of the Daily Mail Tobyn Andreae.

The Times of London reports that Andreae will start his new role in the coming months, and the royal couple hope he will be a strong driver of their public relations in the run-up to the Prince of Wales ascending the throne.

The choice of Andreae has raised some eyebrows as his employer of 20 years, Associated Newspapers, has previously been on the opposing side of two legal actions brought by Charles’s son Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Andreae revealed that his newspaper “has very strong, very powerful views that not everybody agrees with, much to my amazement.”

Andreae’s salary will be paid for out of the Prince’s private income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cornwall is reported to be hoping to build on the positive media coverage she has received in recent years, compared with the ‘third person in this marriage’ tag she received during the scandalous Charles v Diana era.

The Prince of Wales is currently facing his own media barrage, with recent reports revealing he personally accepted cash donations for one of his charities, and questioning his judgement in providing personal access and bestowing honours to donors of his many causes.

Andreae’s recruitment follows the appointment of a new PR adviser by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following their disastrous trip to the Caribbean earlier in the year. Lee Thompson will soon join them from NBC Universal.