Prime Video & Grindstone Take Rights To Adventure Comedy ‘The Honeymoon’ Produced By And Starring ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova – First Look

Prime Video has acquired rights to the adventure comedy The Honeymoon for the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Eastern Europe, with Grindstone Entertainment Group locking them down for the U.S. and Canada, and Notorious Pictures claiming them for Italy and Spain.

The film follows newlyweds Adam (Pico Alexander) and Sarah (Maria Bakalova), who are about to embark on the romantic honeymoon of a lifetime in Venice, Italy. Their trip is gatecrashed by Adam’s excessively needy best friend, Bav (Asim Chaudhry), and it inadvertently turns their perfect lovers’ holiday into a complete disaster. Lucas Bravo also stars in the pic written and directed by Death at a Funeral scribe Dean Craig. Guglielmo Marchetti produced on behalf of Notorious Pictures, with Piers Tempest on behalf of Tempo Productions, and Bakalova.

The Honeymoon marks Craig’s second feature as a director on the heels of 2020’s Love Wedding Repeat—an Italo-British comedy with Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn and Freida Pinto, which was also produced by Notorious Pictures. Josh Spector negotiated the deal for the filmmaker’s latest on behalf of Grindstone Entertainment Group, with WME Independent on behalf of the producers. View the first still from the pic below.